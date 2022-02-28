Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $97.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

