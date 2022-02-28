Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($3.70) Per Share

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 366,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

