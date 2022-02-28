LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser Buys 14,332 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LendingClub by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 202,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 176,650 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

