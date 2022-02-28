LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

LHCG stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.78. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.