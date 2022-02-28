LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 344.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

