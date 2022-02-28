Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 124,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,712,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
