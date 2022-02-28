Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 124,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,712,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.