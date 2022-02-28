LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Trading Up 8.6%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.69. 3,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

