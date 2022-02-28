Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Liberty Latin America worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

