Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.95

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 74688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 60.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

