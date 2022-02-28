Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

LBRT opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

