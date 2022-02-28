LifeMD (LFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.71.
LFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 1,030.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 116,786 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 101.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LifeMD (Get Rating)
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeMD (LFMD)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.