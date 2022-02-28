LifeMD (LFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bertrand Velge bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 192,831 shares of company stock worth $769,629. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 1,030.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 116,786 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 101.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

