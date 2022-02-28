LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. StockNews.com raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.08. 30,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,748. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

