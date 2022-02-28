Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.26. 4,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,326. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.02 and a 200 day moving average of $318.13.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

