Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $11.55 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after acquiring an additional 442,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.