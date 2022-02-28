Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $15.93 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.65.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

