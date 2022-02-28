Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $311.73 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 545,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,726,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $549.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

