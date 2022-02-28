Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $22.50 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $147.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $269.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

