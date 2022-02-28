Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 489,837 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 489,837 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $138,095,000. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.02 and a 200-day moving average of $311.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

