Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $143.94 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,143,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,938,000. Waste Connections comprises approximately 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.44% of Waste Connections as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

