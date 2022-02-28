Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $222.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

