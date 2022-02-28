LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $9,934.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

