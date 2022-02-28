Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 0.8%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.33). 186,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 211,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.80 ($1.34).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £118.01 million and a P/E ratio of 23.57.

In other Litigation Capital Management news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($732,590.90). Also, insider Patrick Moloney bought 50,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($61,720.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $123,725,000.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

