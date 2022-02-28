LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Up 9.3%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.78. 146,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,352,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

