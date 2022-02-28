Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 992,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,480 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.62.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
