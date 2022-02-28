Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 992,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,480 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,930,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 122,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,569,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 525,885 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after buying an additional 701,420 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

