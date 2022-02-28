Loblaw Companies Limited Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

L stock opened at C$100.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$100.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$61.20 and a 12 month high of C$105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678 over the last three months.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.