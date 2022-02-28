Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $409.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.30. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $414.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $12,341,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 98,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
