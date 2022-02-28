Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $409.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.30. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $414.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $12,341,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 98,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

