Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,104,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. The company has a market capitalization of $494.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $21.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 262,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

