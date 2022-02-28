Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 15.9%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) dropped 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 140,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,645,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

