Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $5.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.18 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.38. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

