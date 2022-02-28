LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of LPL Financial worth $231,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $182.73 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,640 shares of company stock worth $24,991,281. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

