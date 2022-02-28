LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to post sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.35 million and the highest is $95.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $72.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $408.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

LYTS opened at $6.50 on Monday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.