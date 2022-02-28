LuaSwap Market Capitalization Hits $6.27 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $6.27 million and $261,016.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00109651 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,151,471 coins and its circulating supply is 161,974,863 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

