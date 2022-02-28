Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCID traded up 2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting 28.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,761,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,960,086. Lucid Group has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.51.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,591,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 436,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

