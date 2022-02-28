Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) rose 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as 29.04 and last traded at 29.00. Approximately 637,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,651,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.35.
A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of 33.99 and a 200-day moving average of 32.51.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Group (LCID)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.