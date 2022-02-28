Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 0.7%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

