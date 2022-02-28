Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average is $219.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

