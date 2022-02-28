Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.74 million.Luminar Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 5,191,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,692. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741 in the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.