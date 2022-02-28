Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.03. 5,191,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

