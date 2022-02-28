Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$12.25 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUG. CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

LUG stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.98. 184,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,735,510.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

