Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 51,911 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.