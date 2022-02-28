Main Street Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

MAIN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 500,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Main Street Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

