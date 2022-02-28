Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 500,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,874. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

