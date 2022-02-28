Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,755. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

