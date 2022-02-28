Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $586.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

