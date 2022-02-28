MannKind Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $683.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.