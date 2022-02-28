MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.64 million and $1.30 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.59 or 0.06772988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.76 or 0.99830929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

