Marguerite Larkin Purchases 2,835 Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Stock

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of £105 ($142.80) per share, with a total value of £297,675 ($404,834.76).

KYGA opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.71. Kerry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.65 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.67 ($0.76) dividend. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Kerry Group from £135 ($183.60) to £136 ($184.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

