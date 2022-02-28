MarketPeak Market Capitalization Hits $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00106477 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

