Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 35,938 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.82% of inTEST worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in inTEST during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in inTEST by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 14.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

