Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 12,634 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

